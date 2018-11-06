It’s known as a house hack. And no, it doesn’t have anything to do with Ikea. It’s the latest investment craze sweeping the internet, and has become popular in the US where multifamily homes are common.

House hacking allows you to live in a home without actually paying for it thanks to the rent provided by other tenants. And, given our rent-a-room scheme, which allows you to earn €14,000 tax-free from letting rooms in your house, Ireland may actually be a good place to try it out in.