Trying to get a mortgage? Best to be in a couple, with a substantial deposit

Central Bank report shows type of applicants who succeeded in getting a mortgage last year

Fiona Reddan
The average income of a first-time buyer last year was €73,536. Photograph: iStock

Last week the Central Bank published its annual review of mortgage lending in Ireland for 2018. While the headline figure may have been the volume of overall lending last year, the report itself contained some nuggets on the kinds of mortgages being drawn down.

So what can putative home buyers learn from it?

