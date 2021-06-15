Travelling abroad? Here are four things to watch out for

From July 19th, the world of travel is opening up once more with the advent of the EU’s travel pass, also known as the digital Covid certificate. However, its arrival in Ireland will not mean that the uncertainty which has plagued much of the economy since Covid-19 first hit in March 2020 is likely to disappear in the short-term.

For travellers and holidaymakers, a summer trip in 2021 looks set to be trickier – and more expensive – than many would wish for. Here are four areas you may need to watch out for, with watch being the operative word, as everything is subject to change again before you reach the airport.