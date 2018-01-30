Tracker compensation: Should I accept or should I appeal?
Banks will fight initial legal actions, so affected customers should inform themselves before acting
AIB chief executive Bernard Byrne: he told an Oireachtas committee last week that the bank had paid out €133m so far of an expected €190m to impacted customers. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
“While customers may be grateful that they have finally started to receive their offer letters and cheques, the question for many may be “is this enough, or should I appeal?” File photograph: Getty Images
“Typically, offers are calculated on a simple mathematical basis, and don’t take into account the personal impact of overpaying a mortgage for a long period of time.” File photograph: Getty Images
Some eight years since the tracker scandal first broke, many homeowners are only now receiving offers of redress and compensation: others have yet to receive anything.