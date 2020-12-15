Top tips: How to shake up your finances this Christmas

It might be something many of us answer almost reflexively when asked how our Christmas was, but this year it will undoubtedly be true. A “quiet” festive season awaits us in 2020. So why not put that time you may otherwise have spent carousing into sorting out your finances.

Okay, it may not be as much fun but, with an uncertain year ahead, it should put you in a stronger position to weather what storms may come. To help guide you, here are some tips from the experts on what you should look at, from your budget to planning for the future, pensions and mortgages.