Top tips: How to shake up your finances this Christmas

Financial advisers share their tips on budgeting, future planning, pensions and more

Fiona Reddan

A “quiet” festive season awaits us in 2020. So why not put that time into sorting out your finances. Photograph: iStock

A “quiet” festive season awaits us in 2020. So why not put that time into sorting out your finances. Photograph: iStock

It might be something many of us answer almost reflexively when asked how our Christmas was, but this year it will undoubtedly be true. A “quiet” festive season awaits us in 2020. So why not put that time you may otherwise have spent carousing into sorting out your finances.

Okay, it may not be as much fun but, with an uncertain year ahead, it should put you in a stronger position to weather what storms may come. To help guide you, here are some tips from the experts on what you should look at, from your budget to planning for the future, pensions and mortgages.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.