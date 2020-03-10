Picture the scene: a cosy night in front of the telly, feet up, and if it’s payday, maybe even a takeaway. But an hour of surfing repeat-stuffed channels, scrolling jaded romcoms and googling film reviews and you’ve lost the will to live. If this sounds like you, it’s high time for a review.

TV, once cheaper than a night out, can now bring a pretty hefty monthly bill. If your package is addling rather than entertaining you, and you’re paying dearly for the privilege, it’s time to switch or ditch.