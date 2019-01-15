The power of seven: financial planning tips for 2019
Seven ways to get your year off to a good start and staying on track
The more engaged you are with your financial health, the better your finances are likely to be. Photograph: iStock
It’s something we can all be slow to do, but as some of our financial advisers recommended last week, financial planning should be on everyone’s money agenda this year.
“People just put it on the long finger; they don’t really plan ahead and don’t think about the consequences of not planning,” says Dara Fitzgerald, head of investment advice with Bank of Ireland, who adds that “a little bit planning can go a long way”.