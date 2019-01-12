The Money Doctor’s tips for 2019: First, create a personal budget
Now's the time of year to implement small but effective financial hacks
Take an afternoon to avail of offers and switch providers
Whether it’s the interminable wait for the first payday of the year, a fit of seasonal resolve or simply the wild profligacy of Christmas, January often presents a moment of financial reckoning. Little surprise, then, that John Lowe’s financial bible The Money Doctor has been a perennial publishing favourite around this time of year. But even he is aware that 2019 will present its own set of unique fiscal challenges for many.
“I tend to see a lot of couples who ask can they afford to have a child? It’s amazing now that people are thinking that. Others come in [for an evaluation] and say, ‘I can’t do without my three lattes a day. Over a year, that amounts to €2,000.