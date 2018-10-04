The four tricks Ireland's super rich use to avoid paying tax
Smart Money: One in four of the richest taxpayers declared incomes of less than the average industrial wage in 2015
Just how do the super-rich do it? Photograph: iStock
Figures from the Revenue Commissioners show many of the State’s wealthiest people pay relatively little income tax here. We will look at the four main ways they achieve this.
Analysis of the figures shows on average this group pays a lower percentage of tax on their income than higher-earning PAYE taxpayers. And many use tax arrangements, reliefs and allowances to declare extraordinarily low amounts of income for tax in the Republic.