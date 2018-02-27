The five financial mistakes you don’t want to make in your 30s
‘Get a house and don’t worry about a pension for now’ was the advice for a 30-something
“Managing your finances in your 30s is a balancing act between saving for exciting life changes and also considering long-term goals”
The great advantage of being in your 30s is your age; you’re still 30 years or more from retirement, and have plenty of time to right the excesses of your 20s. The potential downside, however, is that if you don’t act now these mistakes could colour your future financial health.