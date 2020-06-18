The 15 ways the new government plan will affect your pocket

What will the Programme for Government mean for your pocket? The programme has implications for everyone in terms of tax, welfare and areas of government spending that affect our finances – for example grants to retrofit homes or buy electric cars or how childcare is organised. Here are the details, mined from the 125-page programme.

1. Income tax

Income tax and USC. There will be no increase in income tax and USC rates over the period of the government. The burden of these taxes can, of course, be increased or decreased without changing the actual rates. Here, there is some news too.