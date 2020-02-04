Tesla’s love of the number 500,000 should offer a warning for investors

Stocktake: Elon Musk’s firm is defying doubters but its plans should be taken with a grain of salt

Pedestrians walk past a Tesla showroom in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Jens Schlueter/EPA

Pedestrians walk past a Tesla showroom in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Jens Schlueter/EPA

 

Tesla continues to defy the doubters. The stock last week touched $650 (about €586) and its market capitalisation topped $115 billion – more than double that of General Motors and more than three times that of Ford.

Investors had plenty to cheer, with Tesla beating earnings estimates and predicting it would “comfortably exceed” sales of more than 500,000 electric cars this year. Upgrades to its Fremont factory will increase capacity for its Model 3 and Model Y to 500,000 units, the company added.

Investors can’t get enough of Tesla right now, but the company has a history of throwing the number 500,000 about a little casually, notes the Financial Times’s Alphaville blog. In 2016, the company predicted it would build 500,000 cars in 2018, but only managed half that amount. A year ago, chief executive Elon Musk promised Tesla would build 500,000 cars in 2019, before quickly backtracking.

Tesla has previously said its new German plant would produce 500,000 cars annually; that Tesla owners had saved 500,000 gallons of gas, and that it wanted to build a 500,000sq ft factory in San Jose. The list goes on, with a previous Alphaville post finding multiple other examples of Tesla’s love of the number 500,000.

In 2018, Tesla responded by sending congratulations to the FT on its “500,000th negative article about Tesla”. Today, investors appear similarly relaxed, but they should remember that a year ago, Musk predicted Tesla would be profitable going forward before announcing losses of $700 million just two months later. Buyer beware.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.