This Saturday marks 10 years since US investment bank Lehman Brothers imploded, sending markets around the world into freefall and exacerbating the descent of the Irish economy, which had already run into trouble as fears around Anglo Irish Bank strengthened during 2008.

While asset values plummeted in the aftermath of the financial crisis, they have recovered robustly since. In Dublin, house prices fell off a cliff post-2008 but have doubled since February 2012, although they remain off their Celtic Tiger highs. Across the Atlantic, US stocks have not just recovered, they continue to reach new highs.