Teacher, nurse, average earner – what house could they buy in 1995, what can they buy today?
In 1995, average worker would have needed a multiple of 4.3 times their income to buy average home nationally – it's now at 6.7 times
Everyone from Moody’s to the Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund is warning about affordability in the Irish housing market. And they’re not alone. For the average worker looking to get a leg on to the property ladder in an urban area, soaring house prices are making it ever more challenging to do so.