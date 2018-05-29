Teacher, nurse, average earner – what house could they buy in 1995, what can they buy today?
From D4 to D 24: In 1995, a teacher could have bought a two bed terrace in Dublin 4; now shrinking affordability means that they're restricted to a two bed in Tallaght
Everyone from Moody’s to the Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund is warning about affordability in the Irish housing market. And they’re not alone. For the average worker looking to get a leg on to the property ladder in an urban area, soaring house prices are making it ever more challenging to do so.