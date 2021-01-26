Tax relief: Expenses you can claim to try reduce your bill

If you were one of the 633,600 taxpayers who got bad news from the Revenue last week about your tax affairs, you may be looking for a silver bullet to wipe away that tax liability. And if you were one of the 706,100 who are actually due a refund, you might enjoy that feeling so much that you’d like to increase your pay-out.

For those who have been hit by tax on the Covid wage subsidies, if you haven’t done so already, it’s probably worth asking your employer would they consider footing the bill. Otherwise, now is the time to claim any credits that you are owed to either pay down your tax liability or boost your refund.