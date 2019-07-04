Irish people are highly taxed in some areas compared to EU norms, but pay relatively little elsewhere. As the debate rages on whether our tax base is still too narrow and over the future of issues such as the local property tax, new figures from the European Commission give a fascinating snapshot of what we pay and how it compares to the rest of the EU.

It shows the Irish tax structure is still heavily reliant on what are called direct taxes – those charged on the incomes of people and companies.