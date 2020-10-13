Switching your mortgage could mean substantial savings
Avant Money has brought fresh competition to the Irish lending market
Whether it’s lethargy or loyalty, fear or loathing, too few of us switch mortgage. Photograph: iStock
Switching your mortgage can seem like a pain. It was hard enough to get it in the first place, right? But if new lower fixed interest rates mean about €200 more in your wallet, you’d be mad not to. Especially if that’s €200 every month.
The arrival of Avant Money is bringing some real competition to the Irish mortgage market. Backed by Spanish bank Bankinter, it is offering a market-leading 1.95 per cent fixed mortgage rate to owner occupiers with a deposit, or existing equity, of 40 per cent or more of their loan. If that’s you, the monthly savings could be substantial.