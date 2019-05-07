Sun, sea, no tax for pensioners: why not all move to Portugal?
Remember the tax-free benefits on offer can be complicated for Irish people to access
It’s a lot cheaper to live in Portugal, with value to be had even in the Algarve, particularly when compared with prices in Dublin
It sounds great; a cheaper cost of living, a sunny climate, great golf courses for those so inclined, not to mind a potentially tax-free retirement.
However, upping sticks and moving to another country, such as Portugal, is never an easy move – particularly at a later stage in life. Moreover, the tax-free benefits on offer can be complicated for Irish people to access, depending on how their pensions are structured.