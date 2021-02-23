Stocktake: Woodford’s questionable comeback plans

The fallen fund manager is planning a new fund focused on biotech, biosciences and healthcare

Woodford studied economics and agricultural economics at university, and made his name as a fund manager by buying old-fashioned high-yielding stocks. Photograph: Getty Images

Woodford studied economics and agricultural economics at university, and made his name as a fund manager by buying old-fashioned high-yielding stocks. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Fallen fund manager Neil Woodford is planning a comeback.

Woodford, once dubbed Britain’s answer to Warren Buffett, suffered a spectacular downfall in 2019 when his main fund was suspended and then shut down after his unnerved investors ran for the exits.

“I’m very sorry for what I did wrong,” he told the Sunday Telegraph, although his self-belief appears as strong as ever. Describing the episode as “pretty insignificant” relative to his long career, Woodford is planning a new fund focused on biotech, biosciences and healthcare.

The thing is Woodford does not have a scientific background. He studied economics and agricultural economics at university, and made his name as a fund manager by buying old-fashioned high-yielding stocks.

His forays in recent years into risky biotechs appeared hubristic and ultimately cost his investors a lot of money. His new plans appear questionable, to say the least.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.