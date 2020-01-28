Stocktake: Will China’s coronavirus infect stocks?

Much depends on the trajectory of the deadly virus

Medical personnel wearing protective suits interact with two patients with the coronavirus in an isolation room at Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Photograph: STR/Vietnam News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Medical personnel wearing protective suits interact with two patients with the coronavirus in an isolation room at Cho Ray hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Photograph: STR/Vietnam News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

 

Will China’s coronavirus infect stocks? Maybe. Cumberland Advisors’ David Kotok last week cautioned that epidemics and pandemics “do have market consequences and raise risk”, Goldman Sachs debated the “potential impact” on the oil market, and Bloomberg’s John Authers noted how spikes in concern regarding the Ebola outbreak in 2014 overlapped with sizeable market pullbacks. Much depends on the trajectory of the deadly virus, which last week resulted in a number of Chinese cities being locked down, although most strategists agree any market effect is likely to be modest and temporary.

Examining market performance during past pandemics like Ebola and Sars is a tricky affair; countless factors drive stocks, so it’s difficult to isolate the impact – if any – of pandemics. Still, Charles Schwab data suggests any effect is fleeting, with global stocks gaining an average of 0.4 per cent in the month after an epidemic and 8.5 per cent a year later.

The virus has been blamed for recent market selling but stocks were overbought and ripe for profit-taking. For now, a serious stock market infection looks unlikely.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.