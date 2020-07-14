Stocktake: Tech giants should fear antitrust investigation

CEOs from Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google will testify in front of the US Congress at the end of July

The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google will testify in front of Congress at the end of July in what could turn into a serious antitrust investigation. Photograph: Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images

The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google will testify in front of Congress at the end of July in what could turn into a serious antitrust investigation. Photograph: Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images

 

The biggest tech stocks keep getting bigger. Last month, Apple and Microsoft became the first American companies to be valued at more than $1.5 trillion. Amazon followed in their footsteps last week while Google parent Alphabet is also a trillionaire.

Shareholders are thrilled but the tech giants may be getting too big, cautions investment strategist Joachim Klement.

CEOs from four tech companies – Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google – will testify in front of the US Congress at the end of July. That could turn into the first serious antitrust investigation in 40 years and have a similar impact on Big Tech as the 1990 tobacco lawsuits on Big Tobacco, Klement argues, but investors continue to price in “incredible growth” rates.

Apple, which made net profits of $55.3 billion in 2019, is expected to grow profits by 11 per cent annually over the next decade. If so, it would have profits of $156.9bn in 2030.

If Facebook meets its growth expectations, it will generate $136.8bn in profits by 2030.

Overall, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google’s annual profits will account for about 2.5 per cent of US GDP by 2030, compared to 0.56 per cent today.

That’s a problem, says Klement. If they get into financial difficulty, it could push the US economy into recession. Not only will they be too big to fail, they will be too big to lose money, allowing companies to blackmail authorities into providing the support they desire.

Accordingly, antitrust action is inevitable, says Klement, but this curtailment of their businesses is not priced into shares. Consequently, an eventual share price crash “is thus not a question of ‘if’, but ‘when’”.  

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.