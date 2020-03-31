Stocktake: Stocks soar but there may still be trouble ahead

Bounce shows much bad news had already been baked into market prices

The Fearless Girl statue in front of the New York Stock Exchange. The S&P 500 soared by 9.4 per cent on Tuesday despite the bear market. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The Fearless Girl statue in front of the New York Stock Exchange. The S&P 500 soared by 9.4 per cent on Tuesday despite the bear market. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

 

You can lose lots of money quickly during bear markets but the reverse is also true. That was certainly the case last Tuesday, when the S&P 500 soared 9.4 per cent and the FTSE All-World index enjoyed its second-best day in history.

Stocks continued to rally in the coming days, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring more than 20 per cent in three trading sessions. The rally cheered stressed investors, but it’s premature to assume the worst is over. Stocks had suffered their fastest 30 per cent decline in history, so some sort of technical snapback rally was overdue. Bank of America’s Stephen Suttmeier notes the second-, third- and fourth-fastest declines all occurred during the depression-era corrections in 1934, 1931 and 1929, respectively, which is “not good company for 2020”.

Similarly, Morningstar’s John Rekenthaler notes that, over the last century, no bear market exceeding 30 per cent has ever ended after a single month. That’s not to say the rally should be dismissed as a dead cat bounce. Fears of a credit crisis have eased and markets are less panicky, following enormous central bank intervention and a $2 trillion fiscal stimulus package. The fact stocks soared in the face of Thursday’s record-breaking surge in US jobless claims shows much bad news had already been baked into market prices. Nevertheless, the newsflow will remain awful for some time, and history certainly indicates the rollercoaster ride isn’t going to end any time soon.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.