Stocktake: Stock markets are ignoring rising risks, says Grantham

Investor expectations are ‘achievable but optimistic’ – GMO founder, veteran investor

Traders wearing masks arrive before the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on May 26th. Photograph: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty

Traders wearing masks arrive before the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on May 26th. Photograph: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty

 

“One of the most impressive mismatches in history.” That’s how GMO founder and veteran investor Jeremy Grantham describes the current market in his latest quarterly letter, warning the current US market valuation is in the top 10 per cent of its history even as the US economy is in its worst 10 per cent, “perhaps even the worst 1 per cent”.

GMO has reduced its net equity exposure from 55 to to 25 per cent, near levels it hit during the global financial crisis. Now, bulls could point out that Grantham and GMO have been too cautious for most of the last decade. Still, it’s hard to argue stocks aren’t richly valued. The S&P 500 trades on 21.5 times expected earnings for the next year, according to FactSet, the highest level in 18 years.

Goldman Sachs says stocks can justify today’s levels if earnings rebound strongly in 2021, although they look substantially overvalued if earnings disappoint. Investor expectations are “achievable but optimistic”, says Goldman, but even meeting these high expectations would “validate” current prices rather than push them substantially higher.

There is, then, little room for error, despite the investment landscape being dotted with obvious “medical, economic and political risks”.

GMO is often criticised for being too bearish, but the overall valuation picture would seem to confirm this is, as Grantham puts it, a time for “caution and patience”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.