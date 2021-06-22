Stocktake: Some market bubbles may be bursting

Are we really in the ‘greatest speculative bubble of all time in all things’?

By some standards, there are at least five current bubbles, including clean energy stocks such as Tesla. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

By some standards, there are at least five current bubbles, including clean energy stocks such as Tesla. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

 

We are witnessing the “greatest speculative bubble of all time in all things”, warned Big Short investor Michael Burry last week. Is he overstating things?

Yes, according to Bank of America’s latest monthly fund manager survey. There is some concern – 18 per cent say asset bubbles represent the biggest tail risk in global markets – although investors are much worried by inflation (30 per cent) and a taper tantrum (30 per cent).

However, there’s no shortage of bubbles right now, according to Morgan Stanley strategist Ruchir Sharma. In a recent Financial Times piece, he discussed his research into the 10 biggest bubbles of the past century. Typically, prices double in the year before the peak, with much of the gains occurring in the “climactic” final months.

By those standards, there are at least five current bubbles, including the cryptocurrency market for bitcoin and ethereum; clean energy stocks such as Tesla; small-cap pandemic stocks; a basket of loss-making tech stocks; and special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs), shell companies that go public to raise funds for private acquisitions.

Four of the five (small caps are the exception) have already fallen at least 35 per cent. Historically, that was an indicator the bubble was bursting, with the median bubble deflating by 70 per cent over two years after the peak.

Burry may be exaggerating, but it’s clear many speculators are playing with fire.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.