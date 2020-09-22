Stocktake: Snowflake stock looks bubbly

The prevailing attitude among investors now is one of buy high, sell higher

Snowflake is a cloud-computing company. Photograph: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Snowflake is a cloud-computing company. Photograph: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

 

Snowflake’s initial public offering (IPO) last week did nothing to dispel the idea that things are getting bubbly in techland. Shares in the cloud-computing firm more than doubled on its market debut last Wednesday, giving it a market capitalisation in excess of $70bn – almost six times greater than the $12bn it was valued at in February.

The world has changed since February, but has it changed that much? Snowflake is being valued at roughly 180 times sales. That’s an astonishing multiple. Snap was valued at 55 times sales during its 2017 IPO, a valuation that staggered many analysts. Facebook traded on 25 times sales when it floated in 2012. Of course, talk of valuation is passé right now. Baker Avenue Asset Management last week predicted Snowflake shares could go onto double if the company continues to perform well. Bulls point to stocks like Tesla, which has skyrocketed despite innumerable warnings regarding its stratospheric valuation.

Still, buying stocks with very high price-sales ratios has historically been a losing strategy. Right now, investors don’t seem to care; the prevailing attitude is one of buy high, sell higher.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.