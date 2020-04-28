Stocktake: Oil forecasters stunned – again

No one foresaw oil prices dropping into negative territory for first time in history

The sun sets behind smoke rising from the LyondellBasell refining plant in Houston, Texas, on April 20th, the day US crude oil prices ended in negative territory for the first time. Photograph: Mark FelixAFP

The sun sets behind smoke rising from the LyondellBasell refining plant in Houston, Texas, on April 20th, the day US crude oil prices ended in negative territory for the first time. Photograph: Mark FelixAFP

 

What’s next for oil prices? Given no one foresaw what happened last week, when oil prices went negative for the first time in history, it may be wise for forecasters to adopt an attitude of humility.

Oil has a habit of embarrassing forecasters; as Citigroup noted last week, oil predictions that seem “almost axiomatic” can be “radically upended”. In 1999, the Economist famously said the world was “drowning in oil” and that $10 might be “too optimistic. We may be heading for $5”.

Instead, oil hit $147 in 2008. By then, markets had bought into the peak oil narrative and the idea of ever-escalating prices – a thesis that hasn’t quite panned out.

Decline

Still, while oil prices can confound the smartest observers, it’s clear the energy sector is in secular decline. It now accounts for just 2.8 per cent of the S&P 500, notes Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Ben Carlson, compared to nearly 17 per cent in 2008 and 30 per cent in 1980.

Four decades ago, seven of the index’s top 10 names were energy companies. Today, you won’t find a single name on the list.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.