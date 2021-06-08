Stocktake: More meme stock madness grips markets

Action in US cinema chain AMC absolutely bananas

An AMC cinema in Washington. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

An AMC cinema in Washington. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

 

We’ve seen a lot of meme stock madness in 2021. Even by this year’s crazed standards, however, last week’s action in US cinema chain AMC really was a sight to behold.

At the start of 2021, AMC was facing bankruptcy and the stock was trading around $2. Last week, it topped $70 and almost doubled on Wednesday alone.

On Tuesday, AMC warned investors its market capitalisation was significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels and current valuations reflected “trading dynamics unrelated to our financial performance or prospects”. On the same day, it announced it sold 8.5 million shares to hedge fund Mudrick Capital, which then reportedly flipped all this stock for a quick profit on the very same day.

In normal times, stocks plunge on news like this. They’re certainly not meant to double.

The median analyst price target for AMC is $3.70, but that doesn’t matter right now – not when you can reward small investors by giving them free popcorn (yes, really).

It’s absolutely bananas.

Morgan Housel of the Collaborative Fund puts it well. “AMC is now worth more than ... ah, who are we kidding, none of this matters anymore.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.