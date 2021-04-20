Stocktake: Momentum is still with stock market bulls

Stocks continuing to go up so investors could see growth as unsustainable

History suggests any trouble will be fleeting. Photograph: iStock

History suggests any trouble will be fleeting. Photograph: iStock

 

Stocks keep going up. It can’t continue – or can it? Investors could be forgiven for seeing recent strength as unsustainable. Being up by more than 10 per cent by April means the S&P 500 is in “rare air”, says LPL Research’s Ryan Detrick, who notes the index managed to hit 21 new highs in less than 70 trading days this year.

Indeed, it gained 54 per cent in the 12 months to the end of March – one of the largest-ever yearly gains.

Technically overbought conditions can sometimes spell short-term trouble. Looking at previous 12-month periods where stocks gained at least 35 per cent, Detrick found returns were mixed over the following one-, three- and six-month periods.

However, history suggests any trouble will be fleeting. One year later, the S&P 500 was higher more than 90 per cent of the time, enjoying median returns of 14.9 per cent.

Detrick’s take: “We wouldn’t bet on this bull market ending anytime soon”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.