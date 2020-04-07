Stocktake: March was the ‘craziest’ month in market history

There’s nothing normal about recent market activity

March was like eight average months stuffed into one, says Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Nick Maggiulli.

March was like eight average months stuffed into one, says Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Nick Maggiulli.

 

The S&P 500 fell 4.4 per cent last Wednesday, its worst start to a quarter. You may not have noticed: huge one-day price moves have, as S&P Dow Jones Indices’ Hamish Preston notes, become the “new normal”.

In truth, there’s nothing normal about recent market activity. In fact, March was the “craziest” month in history, says Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Nick Maggiulli.

If the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved up or down 1 per cent every day for 30 days, it would have a cumulative absolute percentage change of 30 per cent. Historically, in an average month with about 22 trading days, you would have a cumulative percentage change of 15 per cent.

With stocks moving an average of 5.3 per cent each day in March, the cumulative percentage change was 117 per cent – much bigger than that seen in the worst months in 1929 and 2008. March was like eight average months stuffed into one, says Maggiulli. We might, says Maggiulli’s colleague Michael Batnick, never again experience anything like it.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.