Stocktake: Josh Hawley’s investments are much ado about nothing

Investing in diversified index funds is different to owning individual stocks

US senator Josh Hawley rails against technology companies in his new book, The Tyranny of Big Tech. Photograph: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Bloomberg

US senator Josh Hawley rails against technology companies in his new book, The Tyranny of Big Tech. Photograph: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Bloomberg

 

Josh Hawley rails at big tech firms but records show he has invested in them”, headlined the Guardian newspaper last week, reporting that the US Republican senator has “invested potentially tens of thousands of dollars in the very companies he denounces”.

Hawley, a Trumpian populist and potential 2024 presidential candidate, does indeed rail against technology companies in his new book, The Tyranny of Big Tech. Still, is it really noteworthy that he has a minor investment (between $1,000 and $15,000) in Vanguard’s Growth Index Fund ETF? Yes, it contains tech stocks such as Apple and Amazon, but that’s to be expected in an index fund containing 276 stocks.

The Guardian also noted that Hawley, a persistent critic of China, has an equally minor investment in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, “which holds stakes in some of China’s biggest companies, including Alibaba, Ping An insurance group and Tencent”.

Again, it’s not like Hawley has bet the farm on a few Chinese stocks, given that ETF holds more than 800 emerging-market companies.

It’s safe to assume many Democrat senators who are suspicious of big tech and of China also have money invested in index funds. Like Hawley, they have every right to do so.

Investing in diversified index funds is completely different to owning individual stocks. To pretend otherwise is to hold politicians, whether from the right or the left, to impossibly high standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.