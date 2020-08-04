Stocktake: Is the shoeshine indicator flashing red for stocks?

Day traders are not reflective of overall sentiment

The New York Stock Exchange. Photograph: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

The New York Stock Exchange. Photograph: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

 

Joe Kennedy reportedly said in 1929 that he knew it was time to get out of the market when the shoeshine boys were giving stock tips. Are we witnessing something similar today?

Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Michael Batnick last week reflected on the example of his plumber, who told him he had bought Kodak at $9 and sold it the following day at $20 because he “didn’t want to be greedy”.

The plumber, Batnick added, had $130,000 in the market, his portfolio consisting of high-flying stocks such as Tesla, Visa and Amazon, and admitted he had “no freaking clue what I’m doing”.

It’s a great story, but calling tops isn’t easy and anecdotal indicators aren’t reliable. Batnick notes contrarians were also laughing when actress Mila Kunis announced in 2013 that she was investing in stocks. Far from topping out, the bull market kept going for another seven years.

Yes, some people are doing crazy things right now, but the day traders aren’t reflective of overall sentiment – 2020 is not 1929.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.