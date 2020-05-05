Stocktake: Expect more ‘violent’ market moves

March was worst month for S&P 500 since 2008 but April was best in decades

A trader makes a bubble with chewing gum on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in January, 2019. File photograph: by Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

A trader makes a bubble with chewing gum on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in January, 2019. File photograph: by Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

 

March was the worst month for the S&P 500 since 2008, while April was the best in decades. History indicates the volatility won’t fade away any time soon, according to the Macro Charts blog, which notes that stocks gained or lost at least 1 per cent in 42 of the first 76 trading days in 2020.

Such intense volatility has only happened in 15 other years; all of them remained “extremely violent to the very end”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.