Stocktake: European market rebound can continue

In a calmer 2021, momentum is with Europe, with Euro Stoxx 600 set to make 7% gains

The bear and bull statues outside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Photograph: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

The bear and bull statues outside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Photograph: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

 

The year 2021 is expected to be calmer for European stocks. The average forecast projects gains of 7 per cent for the Euro Stoxx 600, which would leave it still below pre-pandemic highs.

Still, bulls note that momentum is with Europe, seeing as November was the best month for European stocks in 45 years following a dramatic market rotation out of expensive growth stocks and into value names.

Strategists who expect that trend to continue tend to favour European markets over the US; those who expect technology stocks to resume their leadership role in global markets prefer the US.

That debate aside, 2020 was the worst year of European relative performance since the 1980s, notes Morgan Stanley; that poor performance, coupled with improving fundamentals and policy support, “could set Europe up for a strong bounce back next year”.  

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.