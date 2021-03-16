Stocktake: Electric car investors suffering from the ‘big market delusion’

Not all electric vehicle makers can become the next Apple or Google

Tesla shares have been pummelled lately but the stock still looks incredibly expensive. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA

Tesla shares have been pummelled lately but the stock still looks incredibly expensive. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA

 

Tesla shares have been pummelled lately but the stock still looks incredibly expensive, as do other electric vehicle (EV) makers. EV investors, says Research Affiliates founder Rob Arnott, are suffering from the “big market delusion”.

The “big market delusion” is when all companies in an evolving industry rise together, says Arnott, although as competitors some must win and some must lose. Between January 2020 and January 2021, the total market value of eight electric carmakers tracked by Arnott had risen by 618 per cent, to $1 trillion (€840 billion) – almost as much as the $1.1 trillion (€920 billion) combined value of traditional automakers.

Huge winner

Tesla accounts for the bulk of that figure, but EV stocks everywhere soared – all eight of the EV makers more than doubled over the year. Three rose more than tenfold.

Indeed, some even make Tesla look cheap. Electra Meccanica is priced at 600 times sales while XPeng and Li Auto are priced at 47 times and 52 times sales respectively, almost twice that of Tesla. In contrast, the average traditional automaker trades on 1.1 times sales.

One of these stocks may well be the Apple or Google, but they cannot all become the next Apple or Google. The simple reality, says Arnott, is not every company can be a huge winner.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.