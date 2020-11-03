Stocktake: Contested US election the biggest worry for investors

Over 70% of fund managers believe contested election poses the biggest risk to equities

Donald Trump ‘knows what awaits him once he relinquishes the presidency’. Photograph: Sarah Silbiger/Getty

Donald Trump ‘knows what awaits him once he relinquishes the presidency’. Photograph: Sarah Silbiger/Getty

 

Analysts may be divided as to what US election result is best for markets, but most agree that one outcome is best avoided – a contested election.

Bank of America’s October monthly fund manager survey found that 74 per cent believed a contested election posed the biggest risk to equities. Following the Bush-Gore battle in 2000, the S&P 500 fell more than 8 per cent between the election and December 15th, when George W Bush was finally declared the winner. Of course, a vicious bear market had already begun nine months earlier, so that bout of turmoil cannot be blamed solely on election uncertainty.

Nevertheless, one can see why investors are nervous. There is obvious potential for things to get messy. Trump has given no indication he is willing to accept a loss, recently tweeting this will be “the most corrupt Election in American History!”

Trump may well be leading on election night only for Biden to take the lead when postal votes are counted (more Democrats than Republicans have requested mail-in ballots), prompting the US president to lash out.

Many hope this can be avoided via a decisive Biden victory, but Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Josh Brown is not optimistic. “On what planet would any result be decisive enough for the current resident of the White House to calmly concede and walk away?” asks Brown. “No result would be decisive enough.

“Because he knows what awaits him once he relinquishes the presidency. So the lawsuits, the allegations, the threats, the protests that hopefully remain peaceful – it’s all still ahead of us.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.