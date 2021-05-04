Stocktake: Bill Miller – from hero to zero and back again

Billionaire fund manager invested in Amazon and bitcoin

Bill Miller’s Amazon stake made up 83% of his personal portfolio last year. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Bill Miller’s Amazon stake made up 83% of his personal portfolio last year. Photograph: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

 

Fund manager Bill Miller has gone from hero to zero to hero again.

Widely seen as one of the best fund managers in history after beating the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, Miller’s reputation fell sharply during the global financial crisis when his massive bets on US banks went bad.

Now he’s back, telling Barron’s last week that he is now a billionaire having made a fortune on Amazon and bitcoin.

It’s always been hard to discern if Miller was skilled or lucky (or unlucky, in 2008). It still is. His Amazon stake made up 83 per cent of his personal portfolio last year. His bitcoin investment, made when it was about $500, is now worth even more than his Amazon holding.

This kind of concentrated investing is risk-taking on a grand scale. If it pays off, you’re a genius; if it goes wrong, you’re a joke. The latest twist in Miller’s tale is yet another reminder of the fine line between skill and luck in investing.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.