Stocktake: A Biden victory is not fully priced into markets

Blue wave and substantial fiscal stimulus looks increasingly likely in US

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden during the final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, last Thursday. Photograph Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden during the final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, last Thursday. Photograph Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

 

Joe Biden has been well ahead of Donald Trump in the polls for some time. Does that mean a blue wave is already priced in?

Maybe not. Betting markets tightened last week; Biden is the bookies’ favourite, but it’s not seen as a done deal. In contrast, the Economist’s model gives Biden a 93 per cent chance of winning the US presidential election: the model used by Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight website is similarly emphatic.

Modellers are taking their lead from Biden’s sizeable and stable lead in the polls. In contrast, those betting on the outcome seem suspicious of the polls, with much commentary focusing on the fact that Hillary Clinton had a similarly large lead in 2016.

Stocktake is inclined to side with the models rather than the betting markets. The polls in 2020 are different to 2016’s in some key respects and the lessons of 2016 seem to have been “over-learned”, as Bloomberg’s John Authers put it recently.

A blue wave and substantial fiscal stimulus looks increasingly likely, but this doesn’t appear to be fully priced in just yet.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.