Stick or switch? What to do with your mortgage
If you’re an Ulster Bank or KBC customer you might be wondering what to do with your mortgage
‘If you’re on a fixed-rate mortgage, you will be constrained should you wish to switch.’
And just like that, about 28 per cent of the Irish mortgage market appears to be up for grabs with the confirmed departure of Ulster Bank and planned exit of KBC Bank from retail banking in Ireland.
KBC Bank has about a 12.6 per cent share of the mortgage market, while Ulster Bank has about a 15 per cent share, so losing both will have a big impact, particularly when you consider what they offered.