Solar panels: How do they work - and are they worth it?
Installation will cost up to €6,000 but brings long-term financial and environmental benefits
Workers install solar panels on a roof. Photograph: courtesy of Construct Ireland
About 50,000 homes in Ireland have installed solar panels in an attempt to cut energy bills and play a part in moving away from fossil fuels – and that number is growing by the thousands every year.
As the days lengthen and with hefty winter electricity bills still to be paid off, it is as good a time as any to consider whether a switch to solar power makes sense in terms of your pocket in this less than sun-kissed country.