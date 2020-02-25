Solar panels: Are they worth the investment?

Installation will cost up to €6,000 but brings long-term financial and environmental benefits

Brian Hutton

Workers install solar panels on a roof. Photograph: courtesy of Construct Ireland

Workers install solar panels on a roof. Photograph: courtesy of Construct Ireland

About 50,000 homes in Ireland have installed solar panels in an attempt to cut energy bills and play a part in moving away from fossil fuels – and that number is growing by the thousands every year.

As the days lengthen and with hefty winter electricity bills still to be paid off, it is as good a time as any to consider whether a switch to solar power makes sense in terms of your pocket in this less than sun-kissed country.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.