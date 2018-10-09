Six ways to save money when you don’t have very much

Sow those little acorns now – you’ll be surprised how quickly they will grow

Fiona Reddan

Got change left over from your latte? Put it into a jar. Photograph: iStock

Got change left over from your latte? Put it into a jar. Photograph: iStock

It’s like anything. If you have money, it’s easy to save. If you don’t – or don’t have a lot – it’s much more difficult. We’re not talking about ways of spending less money; we’re talking about actually building up a rainy day fund, or savings, for a specific reason when you don’t have very much spare cash. Remember, “mighty oaks from little acorns grow”. So start sowing those acorns.

Pay yourself first

You may not have much spare cash and, yes, the rewards for putting money away may not entice you either. However, setting up a direct debit from your account each month – whether it’s from your salary, your housekeeping money if you’re a stay-at-home parent, or even your allowance if you’re a student, gets you into a habit of saving that you’re unlikely ever to abandon.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.