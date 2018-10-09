It’s like anything. If you have money, it’s easy to save. If you don’t – or don’t have a lot – it’s much more difficult. We’re not talking about ways of spending less money; we’re talking about actually building up a rainy day fund, or savings, for a specific reason when you don’t have very much spare cash. Remember, “mighty oaks from little acorns grow”. So start sowing those acorns.

Pay yourself first

You may not have much spare cash and, yes, the rewards for putting money away may not entice you either. However, setting up a direct debit from your account each month – whether it’s from your salary, your housekeeping money if you’re a stay-at-home parent, or even your allowance if you’re a student, gets you into a habit of saving that you’re unlikely ever to abandon.