For some, it will be a decade of two halves – the first spent working, the latter in retirement. For others, the transition to retirement may not come until the following decade, while for others still, retirement is a gradual process, with some downsizing to a three-day week as they ease into their “third age”.

But if how and when people retire is changing, there are still many constants; and one of these is the importance of some good financial planning.

