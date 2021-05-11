Single? You’re bearing the brunt under Ireland’s tax system

If you’re single in Ireland, you may already bemoan the penalty you pay on so many things for not being married. It’s not just a single supplement on holidays/hotel accommodation we’re talking about. Car insurance and mortgages are just two of many other things that can be less advantageous to single people.

Not only that, but the tax system also continues to favour those who are married. While this isn’t as significant as it was in the days of pre-tax individualisation, a married couple with one income can still expect to pay less in tax than a single worker on the same income, while married couples with two incomes also fare better in the tax system than single people.