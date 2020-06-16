Sick pay: Can Irish workers afford to be unwell?
Despite Covid-19 lesson, social protection for illness is low by European standards
Irish people “tend to be very good about going to work when they are sick”, the Oireachtas special committee on the State’s response to the Covid-19 crisis heard last week.
“We have that complex whereby we feel we cannot call in sick or stay at home,” Dr Cillian De Gascun told the committee as it discussed how to prevent a second wave of infections as the economy opens up and people go back to work.