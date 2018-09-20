Shrimps, bikes and why the Irish Border is blocking Brexit talks

Smart Money: Five things you need to know about the UK’s exit plan

Cliff Taylor

British prime minister Theresa May, arriving at an EU summit dinner in Austria, has called on fellow European Union leaders to follow her lead and adapt their Brexit negotiating stance to get a good deal.

It is clear from the Salzburg summit that the Irish Border issue is now at the very centre of the Brexit talks, with the political spin of recent days turning into the reality that not much progress has been made .

This shows just how central this issue is now to Brexit, with high stakes on all sides. Here are the reasons this has happened and why it is so hard to solve.

