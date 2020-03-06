Should you be paying more tax?

Smart money: Figures show people on lower incomes pay significantly less than the international average

Cliff Taylor

The amount we pay in taxes on our income and spending is relatively low by EU standards, according to new figures from the EU statistics agency. How can this be the case when many households have little left over at the end of each month?

In particular, the figures show that people on lower incomes pay significantly less than the international average, while higher income earners pay closer to international norms. This has implications for future policy here, though of course there is no cast-iron rules which says that taxes here should be levied on the same basis as they are elsewhere. A key power of any government is to choose where to tax – and where to spend. But pressure on the next government to spend more is likely to mean that the level of tax at least stays where it is or even drifts upwards.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.