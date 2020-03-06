The amount we pay in taxes on our income and spending is relatively low by EU standards, according to new figures from the EU statistics agency. How can this be the case when many households have little left over at the end of each month?

In particular, the figures show that people on lower incomes pay significantly less than the international average, while higher income earners pay closer to international norms. This has implications for future policy here, though of course there is no cast-iron rules which says that taxes here should be levied on the same basis as they are elsewhere. A key power of any government is to choose where to tax – and where to spend. But pressure on the next government to spend more is likely to mean that the level of tax at least stays where it is or even drifts upwards.