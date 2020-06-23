Shopping economics: Today it's all about delivery fees and voucher rights

Looking at video clips of queues outside popular shops like Ikea and Penneys, observers could be forgiven for thinking that the retail sector is thriving.

But those queues were the result of pent-up demand and limits on the number of consumers inside the shops at any one time, plus the fact that the online shopping option is either unavailable (Penneys) or involves additional expense (it’s at least €49 for furniture delivery from Ikea).